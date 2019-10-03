UrduPoint.com
Pakhtuns Play Major Role In Development Of Karachi: Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 09:26 PM

Pakhtuns play major role in development of Karachi: Mayor

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Pakhtuns Community has a major role in the development of Karachi which worked hard in the construction of housing societies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that the Pakhtuns Community has a major role in the development of Karachi which worked hard in the construction of housing societies.

He said this while addressing to a public meeting held in the Shirin Jinnah Colony on the occasion of distribution of allotment letters for shops in the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal on Thursday, said a statement.

He said that Karachi now has more Pakhtuns than in Peshawar and we all have to reconstruct this city, province and the country by hardwork.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, MQM- Pakistan Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Aslam Shah Afridi, Vice President of Peoples Lines welfare association Raja Shakoor Ahmed and KMC officers besides local dignitaries also attended the program.

The Mayor Karachi said that a total of 918 shops of the parking terminal were allotted in transparent manner out of which allotment of 472 shops being given whereas remaining allottees should also deposit their challan within 15 days or their allotment would stand cancelled.

He said that the first phase of the Zulfiqarabad Oil Tankers Parking Terminal being completed as allotees are now shifted from roadside to a modern parking terminal which has been constructed with huge money.

He said that with shifting of oil tankers to the terminal, development works shall be initiated in Shirin Jinnah Colony too.

Vice President of Peoples Lines Welfare Association Raja Shakoor Ahmed said that they are thankful to the Mayor and Metropolitan Commissioner for giving them the allocation letters in the parking terminal phase-I.

He also asked to form a Committee to review the inclusion of the shopkeepers who were left in the survey so they could alsoget the place in the terminal.

