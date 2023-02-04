UrduPoint.com

Pakhtuns Rendered Matchless Sacrifices For Restoration Of Peace: Mian Iftikhar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Secretary General Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said here on Saturday that Pakhtuns would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to restore peace in their motherland and defeat the enemies at any cost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary General Awami National Party, Mian Iftikhar Hussain said here on Saturday that Pakhtuns would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to restore peace in their motherland and defeat the enemies at any cost.

Addressing the participants of Peace March in front of Peshawar Press Club, Mian Iftikhar recalled the attack on Army Public school and termed the recent attack on Police Lines mosque as a cowardly act of terrorists. He said that the Pakhtun nation was united to end militancy that created the deteriorating law and order situation.

He said that it was most unfortunate that innocent Pashtuns were being targeted by terrorists, adding that concerned institutions should investigate the Police Lines blast and bring the culprits to the court of law.

He further said our police are being targeted frequently and more than 102 families were affected in the recent explosion. We equally share the grief of heirs of martyred families, he said.

Awami National Party Secretary Finance Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Secretary Youth Affairs Khan Zaman Kakar, Provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Senior Vice President Khushdil Khan Advocate, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and other party workers were present on the occasion.

