Pakiatan Seeks Further Expansion In Bilateral Ties With The US: Khar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:56 PM

US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler has called on Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said that Pakistan seeks to further expand its bilateral relations with the United States based on mutual respect, trust and equality.

Talking to US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Angela Aggeler who called on her in Islamabad on Tuesday, the Minister of State said Pakistan values its ties with the United States.

Earlier, Ahsan Iqbal, the Federal minister for planning and devey, had said that they wanted strong relations with the US and all other countries. He said they would send their students to the US for PhD and would get help from the US in the modern technology.

He also said neither the country would be turned into another Cuba or North Korea.

