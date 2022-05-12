UrduPoint.com

Pakiatan Strongly Condemns Killing Of Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Pakiatan strongly condemns killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh

The journalist was killed by Israeli troops during coverage of Israeli raid in Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned killing of a Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also issued a statement and said the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Aqleh.

The spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli occupation, which continues to fuel conflict, tension and instability in the region, and remains a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world.

He said we reaffirm our consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan's foreign policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Shahbaz Sharif World Bank Muslim Family Government Refugee

Recent Stories

No early elections in Pakiatan, PML-N decides in L ..

No early elections in Pakiatan, PML-N decides in London

16 minutes ago
 Tibet Airlines passenger jet catches fire

Tibet Airlines passenger jet catches fire

3 minutes ago
 Victims of Florida condo collapse reach $997 milli ..

Victims of Florida condo collapse reach $997 million settlement

3 minutes ago
 Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon: ministry ..

Plane with 11 aboard crashes in Cameroon: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Biden loses potent aide with departure of press se ..

Biden loses potent aide with departure of press secretary Psaki

14 minutes ago
 US congratulates Philippines' Marcos but pledges t ..

US congratulates Philippines' Marcos but pledges to promote rights

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.