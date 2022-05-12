Pakiatan strongly condemns killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The journalist was killed by Israeli troops during coverage of Israeli raid in Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned killing of a Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp of occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also strongly condemned the killing of Palestinian journalist.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad also issued a statement and said the government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the family of Shireen Abu Aqleh.

The spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli occupation, which continues to fuel conflict, tension and instability in the region, and remains a matter of grave concern for the entire Muslim world.

He said we reaffirm our consistent and unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, which has always been a defining principle of Pakistan's foreign policy.