(@Abdulla99267510)

The US spokesperson says they welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2022) Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of the United States’ (US) on election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

A US spokesperson said, “We have noted the comments made by the White House on the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,”.

He said, “We welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan,”.

He also said that Islamabad looked forward to deepening “this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, had said, “We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is.”