UrduPoint.com

Pakiatan Welcomes US Statement On Shehbaz Sharif's Election As PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 13, 2022 | 11:25 AM

Pakiatan welcomes US statement on Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM

The US spokesperson says they welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2022) Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the statement of the United States’ (US) on election of Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

A US spokesperson said, “We have noted the comments made by the White House on the assumption of office by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif,”.

He said, “We welcome US reaffirmation of long-standing ties with Pakistan,”.

He also said that Islamabad looked forward to deepening “this important relationship on the principles of equality, mutual interest and mutual benefit.”

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, had said, “We value our long standing cooperation with Pakistan and have always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan critical to US interests. That remains unchanged regardless of who the leadership is.”

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister White House

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif will undertake day-long visit to Ka ..

Shehbaz Sharif will undertake day-long visit to Karachi today

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

11 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.