Pakisatan, Qatar agree to further expand bilateral relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani reached the understanding during a telephonic conversation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to remain in close contact and take forward the process of consolidation and further expansion of bilateral relations.

The Qatari Emir extended warm felicitations to Shehbaz Shaif on assumption of office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and assured his full support in deepening relations between the two countries.

Talking to Sheikh Tamim, the Prime Minister expressed the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Qatar in various sectors, including trade, investment, energy, communications, and food security.