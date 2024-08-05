Open Menu

Pakistan 3rd Largest Country Extracting Underground Water: Shahadat Awan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan 3rd largest country extracting underground water: Shahadat Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources Shahadat Awan on Monday said that Pakistan was the third largest country in the world in terms of extracting underground water.

Chairing the meeting of the Committee, he said "we as nation extract 9 percent of the total groundwater of the world, consequently making the ratio of recharge of ground water much lesser than its extraction." "On the other hand, one third of natural water of Pakistan is wasted in the sea," he said.

Briefing the Committee on groundwater depletion in the country, DG PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed said in Punjab, it was reported that the depth to the water table ranges from 5 to 140 feet. However, the Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources interrupted and contested these figures, prompting the Chairman Awan to express his astonishment and annoyance.

He questioned how the committee could proceed with inaccurate data if the Ministry itself acknowledged the discrepancies therein.

The Chairman of the Committee highlighted that even the data concerning the capital city was flawed, while raising concerns about the accuracy of information for Punjab and Sindh provinces.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources attributed the inaccuracies to malfunctioning of piezometers and misreporting by the WASA.

Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand inquired about the responsibility of the installation and maintenance of piezometers, to which it was clarified that this duty falls under the ambit of Irrigation Departments of concerned provinces. The Secretary further stated that the accurate data could not be provided until sufficient piezometers are placed/installed. Upon that, the Chairman Committee pointed out that the briefing had already included data from the reliable sources such as the PCRWR, Punjab Irrigation Department, and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The Chairman lamented the inaccurate data presented by the Ministry before the Committee. With this the meeting was adjourned with a directive to the Ministry to conduct an internal review with all relevant departments responsible for data collection on this critical issue before re-presentation of the same before the Committee in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senators Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Poonjo Bheel and other senior officials of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate World Punjab Water Same All From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan