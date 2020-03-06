Pakistan 6th most populous country in world: AJK minister

Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Population Planning, Information Technology and TEVTA Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday said the alarming rapid population growth has brought Pakistan in the list of 6TH most populous country in the world and this state of affairs has emerged as biggest challenge for the country

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) : Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Minister for Population Planning, Information Technology and TEVTA Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi Friday said the alarming rapid population growth has brought Pakistan in the list of 6TH most populous country in the world and this state of affairs has emerged as biggest challenge for the country.

He said this while addressing a closing and certificate awarding ceremony of four day 'Training of Trainers (TOT) on Human Right Based Approach in Family Planning' organized by AJK Population Welfare Department in collaboration with UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordinations (govt of Pakistan) here at a local hotel in Mirpur.

He said a multi-dimensional focused approach by public and private sectors including development partner can help to bring Pakistan out of this critical point.

"For the purpose, Population and health departments of Federal, provincial and regional governments need to play a pivotal role through functional integration to rationalize the population dynamics to reasonable extent," Dr Mustafa Bashir said.

The minister while highlighting the proposed national narrative said parents has to decide responsibly the number and size of family based on their resources to bring balance in the family size and the resources enabling their children to have all facilities in lives as their right. Its the fundamental right of the parents to have full fledged access to family planning and reproductive health (FP/RH) facilities and the state is duty bound to provide universal access to the modern contraceptives to all married couples without any discrimination, he added. He thanked UNFPA and M/o NHSR&C for their tangible support for AJK.

He urged the participants�lady doctors, nursing school instructors, lady health workers etcetera to disseminate the awareness amongst the married couples to exercise family planning as their right and urge the mothers tobreast-feed their babies for two years as per the command of Holy Qur'aan.

He also emphasised for disseminating the good practices while focusing the mothers health and urging for spacing through family planning concepts.

Earlier, AJK Population Welfare Department Secretary Raja Muhammad Razzaque while sharing demographic dividends of AJK said though AJK has relatively low population growth rate (PGR) but still AJK population density rate is on higher side.

He, in particular, referred the advise of president of Pakistan, he made while chairing the first population task force meeting that we need to pick up low hanging fruits viz: there are 9 million pregnancies in Pakistan every year out of which 4 million are unwanted because of lack of access to family planning facilities. So we must provide FP/RH facilities to those 4 million married couples to avert such an undesired and unhealthy situation.

Raja Razaaq also referred a study that indicates 2.2 million abortions per year in Pakistan putting the health of mothers at stake.

He also underlined the high rate of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in AJK, which is 201 per 100000 as against 178 in Pakistan.

He urged upon the participants to work with full zeal to disseminate required awareness amongst the married couples.

He shared the examples of Muslim countries like Iran, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, how these countries have successfully implemented family planning programs in their respective counties.

The secretary while concisely highlighting the core areas under CCI approved recommendations, strongly urged to adopt multidimensional approach to manage the population in Pakistan/AJK.

He, in particular, hailed the role of the minister for taking keen interests in all official activities of the department through his able guidance and providing a strong political leadership for successfully steering population welfare programs in AJK.

Earlier unveiling the salient objectives of hosting the grand event for training the trainers belonging to the AJK State Health and Population Departments, Population Welfare Department Director Raja Zeeshan Arif presented the training report and highlighted the aims and objective of the TOT which, inter alia, aimed at capacity building of healthcare service providers of both health and population welfare departments to ensure effective service delivery through functional integration by evolving a human right based approach in family planning.

He thanks the minister and secretary for gracing their presence in the event.

Deputy Directed Mushtaq Tanoli represented the ministry of NHSR&C. While Mumtaz Eskar, former director general population programme wing, an expert of FP/RH conducted the training activities as resource person.

Session concluded with award of certificates to the participants. Civil society and stakeholders have appreciated the enhanced role of population welfare department in ensuring the universal access to family planning and reproductive health.

While unveiling the comparison of existing population growth rate in Pakistan and AJK, experts revealed that the existing growth rate in AJK is much lesser as compared to that of Pakistan since in AJK it exists as 1.6 percent as compared to existing 2.4 percent growth rate in the country.

"Similarly the existing per annum maternal mortality rate in Pakistan has reached to 276 out of 100,000 women as compared to the maternal annual mortality rate of 210 out of 100,000 women in Azad Jammu Kashmir", the experts disclosed on this occasion.

Prominent among other experts belonging to health and population planning sectors who addressed various sessions of the workshop participated by 21 seasoned trainers from health and population planning departments from various parts of AJK including Mirpur, Kotli, Muzaffarabad and others places who shared their respective inputs included Dr Shama Khawaja, Principal Regional Training Institute (RTI) Muzaffarabad, Dr Ashfaq Mir Deputy director Population Planning, Kamran Hussain District Population Welfare Officer, Dr Fatima Abdullah Incharge MNCH Program AJK, Dr Amina Butt, Incharge mobile Service Unit, Dr Alia Imtiaz Incharge RHSCA, senior Kashmiri journalist and Population Planning stories writer Altaf Hamid Rao and others.