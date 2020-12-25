UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan A Gift By Quaid-e-Azam: SM Imran

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan a gift by Quaid-e-Azam: SM Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran has said Pakistan is a gift by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who achieved a separate country for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at LDA sports Complex on Friday.

On this occasion, SM Imran also hoisted the national flag while the police band performed various national songs.

Members of LDA's governing body, MPA Sadia Suhail Rana and Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi,Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and a large number of staffers attended the event.

The participants also cut a cake to pay homage to the great leader of the Sub-continent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Sports Muhammad Ali Jinnah Muslim Event

Recent Stories

PDM summons an important session on January 2

32 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

38 minutes ago

Govt takes effective measures for industries: mini ..

32 minutes ago

Results of Russia's Sputnik V Trials on Senior Cit ..

32 minutes ago

FIFA president Infantino to speak at Dubai Interna ..

54 minutes ago

Man commits suicide after killing two in sialkot

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.