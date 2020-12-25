Pakistan a gift by Quaid-e-Azam: SM Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran has said Pakistan is a gift by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who achieved a separate country for the Muslims of the Sub-continent.

He said this while addressing a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, here at LDA sports Complex on Friday.

On this occasion, SM Imran also hoisted the national flag while the police band performed various national songs.

Members of LDA's governing body, MPA Sadia Suhail Rana and Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi,Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and a large number of staffers attended the event.

The participants also cut a cake to pay homage to the great leader of the Sub-continent.