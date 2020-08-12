UrduPoint.com
Pakistan A Great Blessing Of Allah: Dr Hameed Raza

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:34 PM

Known Educationist and historian Dr Hameed Raza Siddique said that Pakistan was a great blessing and a gift of Allah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Known Educationist and historian Dr Hameed Raza Siddique said that Pakistan was a great blessing and a gift of Allah.

While addressing 4-day Jashan Azadi ceremony at Post Graduate College Multan, Dr Hameed Raza Siddique stated that they should put their energies into action to put the country on way leading to progress and prosperity.

He stated that the dear homeland was achieved after numerous sacrifices of our elders. The 4-day Jashan Azadi ceremonies were being marked under aegis of Overseas Pakistani Commission District Multan and Young Pakistanis Organization. Director Multan Post Graduate College Mureed Hussain Malik chaired the session. Students from various institutes took part in declamation contests and got prizes on good performance. Social figures including Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Dr Nisar, Mazhar ul Haq Siddique, Professor Azam Hussain and others were also present on this occasion.

