Pakistan: A home to interfaith harmony for different faiths

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) As the world observes Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW) during the first week of February, Pakistan too celebrates its diverse and peaceful coexistence among followers of different religions.

The week, initiated by the United Nations in 2010, aims to foster dialogue, understanding, and collaboration among people of all faiths.

In Pakistan, this commitment to interfaith harmony is deeply rooted in both Islamic values, traditions and law.

From the bustling shores of Karachi and Gwadar to the serene plains of Punjab, Sindh, and the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the country’s diverse population embodies mutual respect, friendship and coexistence across all faiths.

One shining example of this is Wisal Khan, a 28-year-old electrician from Peshawar, who every year distributes free food items including rice among non muslims with the start of International Harmony Week.

Dressed in traditional Peshawari attire, Wisal's act of kindness is a reflection of the spirit of inclusivity and friendship that permeates many communities across Pakistan.

"It's a gesture of warmth and love," said Fayaz Khan, another local philanthropist of Nowshera, as he recounted his memories of distributing food among underprivileged minorities. “This act brings us closer as Pakistanis and reminds us of the true values of interfaith harmony and tolerance in our society,” he added.

Religious harmony in Pakistan is not just an individual sentiment, but a societal cornerstone.

According to Professor Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, former Director of the Sheikh Zayad Islamic Centre in Peshawar, islam itself lays a profound emphasis on peace, tolerance, and interfaith unity, dating back to the Charter of Madina.

This historic document emphasized religious freedom and laid the foundation for a progressive tolerant society.

Dr. Ghafoor further pointed out that the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, was clear who said "Pakistan would be a nation where people, regardless of their religion, caste, or ethnicity, could live with dignity and respect in an environment of mutual coexistence and peace".

His vision was enshrined in the 1973 Constitution, which continues to promote tolerance and unity among the people.

Moreover, he said Pakistan's commitment to peace and religious freedom has been evident in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.

He said Paigham-e-Pakistan fatwa, signed by religious scholars from all schools of thought, stands as a firm statement against all forms of terrorism, violence, and hate, reinforcing the idea that such acts are prohibited by Sharia law and do not represent the true spirit of Islam.

Dr. A.H. Hilali, former Chairman of the Political Science Department at Peshawar University, remarked that misconceptions about Pakistan as an intolerant society often arise from an ideological differences and unlawful actions of miscreants widely portrayed by media.

"Despite the challenges we have faced, such as the tragic Army Public school attack in 2014, Pakistan has remained resilient, demonstrating great maturity, tolerance, and strength in the face of adversity," he said.

Haroon Sarbdayal, a founding member of the Pakistan Council of World Religions, echoed these sentiments and pointed to the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in 2019 as a historic step towards promoting interfaith understanding and peace.

The corridor, which allows Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site of Guru Nanak Sahib, is a symbol of Pakistan’s dedication to religious freedom and harmonious coexistence.

"This initiative has not only connected the Sikh community across borders but also signified Pakistan’s commitment to peace, tolerance, and religious freedom," Sarbdayal said.

While Pakistan’s spirit of tolerance is strong, there is still work to be done in communicating this message to the global stage and social media role in spreading awareness was key in this regard.

Sarbdayal called for increased interaction, dialogue, and collaboration among religious leaders, media, and educational institutions to combat negative propaganda and foster a culture of peace and mutual respect among followers of all faiths.

The experts said Pakistan’s rich history of interfaith harmony stands as a testament to its diversity, resilience, and commitment to peace and we need to project it on digital media in true perspectives.

To effectively counter the narratives of extremism and terrorism, it is crucial that Pakistan intensifies efforts to promote tolerance, understanding, and inclusivity at every level of society, ensuring that the message of coexistence reaches the world beyond its borders.

By engaging in meaningful dialogue, the experts called for revisiting educational curricula, and ensuring swift justice that would help Pakistan to build a broader harmonious society to further promote interfaith unity and peace in society vital for progress and prosperity of the entire nation.