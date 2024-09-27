Pakistan a paradise for tourists: Kamran Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the theme of World Tourism Day "Tourism and Peace" highlights the role of tourism in promoting global peace.

In his message on the World Tourism Day on Friday, he said that the promotion of sustainable tourism brings harmony between world cultures.

Governor said that Pakistan is a paradise for tourists due to its location.

He said that tourism is also a means of providing employment, increasing exports and spreading prosperity globally.

He further said that the world needs to be brought closer together through tourism.