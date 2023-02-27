UrduPoint.com

Pakistan A Peace-loving Country, Wants To Resolve All Disputes Through Peaceful Means: Senate Chairman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said Pakistan was a peace-loving country and wanted to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

In a message to the nation and international community on the occasion of the anniversary of operation Swift Retort, he informed that it was launched by the Pakistan Air Force on February 27, 2019, in response to Indian intrusion into Pakistan's airspace.

The chairman said Pakistan was fully capable of defending itself and would not hesitate to respond to any aggression against its sovereignty.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to strive for peace and stability in the region.

"We hope that all nations will work together to promote peace and security in the world," he said adding, "We appreciate the bravery and courage displayed by the Pakistan Armed Forces during operation Swift Retort and their continued dedication towards safeguarding our nation's sovereignty. We salute the sacrifices of our soldiers and their families who have stood firm against all odds in defending our country. The Pakistan Armed Forces remain the pride of our nation and a symbol of our strength and resilience."

