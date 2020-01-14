UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan A Peaceful Country With Nuclear Capability For Deterrence:President Dr Arif Alvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:03 PM

Pakistan a peaceful country with nuclear capability for deterrence:President Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was a peaceful country with an advanced nuclear capability meant for deterrence against any hegemonic designs in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was a peaceful country with an advanced nuclear capability meant for deterrence against any hegemonic designs in the region.

Addressing at the inaugural session of 17th International Bhurban Conference on Applied Sciences and Technology held here at the Quaid-i-Azam University, the President said the country's defence was strong owing to immense achievements in the field of strategic and technological knowledge.

President Alvi said war was not in the interest of any state as it brought an overall misery for mankind.

Pakistan too is not interested in indulging in wars with other countries and want to maintain peaceful relations including with its neighbours, he added.

He, however, pointed out that the United Nations, formed with a purpose to promote peace and reduce conflicts as a lesson learned from the chaotic world war, was lacking its effectiveness.

On issue of Jammu and Kashmir, the president regretted the 'disappointing response' by the world, saying democracies had been hijacked by influential lobbies and trade interests.

"As the people of Pakistan stand steadfast with Kashmiris, the world on the other hand is becoming more and more hegemonic by ignoring an issue of urgent humanitarian crisis and instead siding with business deals," he said.

\More\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology United Nations Business Nuclear Jammu Bhurban World War From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale in 2019

10 minutes ago

Punjab Home dept seeks health reports of Nawaz  S ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

34 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

39 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

39 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.