UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, A Proud Land Of Cultural Heritage Homing World's Great Religions: Ambassador Asad Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan, a proud land of cultural heritage homing world's great religions: Ambassador Asad Khan

Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad M Khan has said that Pakistan is proud of its cultural heritage that has flourished some great religions of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Ambassador to the United States Dr Asad M Khan has said that Pakistan is proud of its cultural heritage that has flourished some great religions of the world.

Addressing at the annual Christmas celebration dinner hosted by 'All Neighbours International' at Adams Center, Virginia on Tuesday, the ambassador said all divine religions promote the message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance among human beings.

Ambassador Khan wished the gathering a 'Merry Christmas' at the event joined by Pakistani Americans of all faiths.

He mentioned that in view of interfaith harmony, Pakistan took the initiative of opening Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate Sikh pilgrims visit the shrine of their spiritual leader Baba Guru Nanak, who spent last 18-20 years of his life at the place.

He said the step reflected commitment of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the present government to promote interfaith harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Christmas Visit Virginia United States Event All Government Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

“As many as 629 women trafficked to China,” AP ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is pleased to ..

28 minutes ago

Pak-India matches needed to boost blind cricket: S ..

17 minutes ago

Suspension of trade with India is one factor behin ..

35 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.57 a barrel ..

46 minutes ago

Waha Capital records AED40 million gain following ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.