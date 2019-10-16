UrduPoint.com
Pakistan A Safe Country For Investment: President Arif Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:06 PM

President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is a safe country for investment and royal couple visit to Pakistan will restore foreign investors trust on Pakistan"Pakistan is a secure country for investment.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan is a safe country for investment and royal couple visit to Pakistan will restore foreign investors trust on Pakistan"Pakistan is a secure country for investment.

Royal couple visit to Pakistan will restore foreign investors confidence on Pakistan. The traders should take into account the public interest too besides earning profit", he said this while addressing dinner hosted in honor of UK Parliament member and Pakistani investor Zameer A Chaudhry here Wednesday.He went on to say the chances of secure investment in Pakistan are increasing.Citing to Royal couple visit to Pakistan, President said Prince William and Kate Middleton have shown their vehement willingness in participating in philanthropic activities in Pakistan.

They have appreciated the awareness campaign on breast cancer.The royal couple visit to Pakistan will send a message to world countries that Pakistan is a safe country in terms of security. Investors confidence on Pakistan will too be restored.He pointed out that poverty rate has risen in developing countries.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has repeatedly talked with India and other countries of the region about poverty alleviation and establishment of peace.

