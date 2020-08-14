Pakistan a safe haven in view of Indian atrocities on Muslims: Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad on has congratulated the nation on the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan, saying a separate homeland was a blessing and safe haven for its citizens keeping in view the ongoing atrocities on the Muslims across India.

The situation of Muslims in India was very pathetic, which had no precedent in the history, he said in a video message on the eve of Independence Day to be celebrated Friday.

The Indian Muslims were not allowed to perform their religious activities while their historical mosques were being demolished. It was very unfortunate that a Mandar (temple) was being constructed at the place of Babri Masjid, which was razed to ground by Hindu zealots (in 1992) in connivance with the extremist Indian government, he added.

778\932