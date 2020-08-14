UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan A Safe Haven In View Of Indian Atrocities On Muslims: Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Pakistan a safe haven in view of Indian atrocities on Muslims: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmad on has congratulated the nation on the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan, saying a separate homeland was a blessing and safe haven for its citizens keeping in view the ongoing atrocities on the Muslims across India.

The situation of Muslims in India was very pathetic, which had no precedent in the history, he said in a video message on the eve of Independence Day to be celebrated Friday.

The Indian Muslims were not allowed to perform their religious activities while their historical mosques were being demolished. It was very unfortunate that a Mandar (temple) was being constructed at the place of Babri Masjid, which was razed to ground by Hindu zealots (in 1992) in connivance with the extremist Indian government, he added.

778\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Rashid Independence Temple Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

44 minutes ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

59 minutes ago

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Iran Reserves Right to React to US Over Mahan Air ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.