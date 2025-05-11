Pakistan A Sovereign Nation, Will Not Tolerate Attacks On Integrity: Kayani
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday reaffirmed that Pakistan is a sovereign and independent nation that will never tolerate any aggression against its independence, dignity, or territorial integrity.
In a statement issued here, Bilal Kayani congratulated the nation and its leadership, emphasizing that the country has once again demonstrated its unity, resilience and strength in the face of external threats.
"The world has witnessed that our aspiration for peace must not be mistaken for weakness," he added.
Commenting on recent Indian aggression, Bilal Kayani said Pakistan was fortunate to have decisive leadership at a critical moment.
He paid tribute to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the broader political leadership whose guidance, he said, contributed significantly to Pakistan’s success.
He also extended special praise to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, noting that the nation proudly salutes their leadership and service.
Highlighting the role of the Pakistan Army, Bilal Kayani said General Asim Munir’s determination and bravery effectively neutralized the enemy’s aggression.
“Our armed forces demonstrated outstanding professionalism, courage and dedication, asserting clear superiority even in conventional warfare,” he said.
“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has emerged victorious — a success made possible by the grace of Almighty Allah and the unity of our people, which remains our greatest strength,” he added.
Bilal Kayani said the country's leadership, citizens and media each played historic roles in defending national interests. “As a nation, we had already overcome the psychological battle long before the first strike,” he remarked.
He reiterated that Pakistan, as a responsible state, stood firmly on the side of truth. “That moral clarity led to our triumph on military, diplomatic and ethical fronts — all by the will of Allah,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes President Trump’s statement5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan a sovereign nation, will not tolerate attacks on integrity: Kayani5 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day observed in Gujrat15 minutes ago
-
Eight gamblers held25 minutes ago
-
Two brothers injured in road accident25 minutes ago
-
12 child beggars rescued35 minutes ago
-
Mothers – The real heroes behind every success35 minutes ago
-
Excise dept recovers over Rs 2.96b taxes in ten months across Multan division45 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter55 minutes ago
-
Ex-army persons hold rally to express solidarity with Pak Army1 hour ago
-
Swabi, Bajaur rallies acknowledge Pak Army's befitting response to India1 hour ago
-
Thousands of laptops distributed among KP students under PM Youth Program: Babar Saleem1 hour ago