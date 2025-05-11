Open Menu

Pakistan A Sovereign Nation, Will Not Tolerate Attacks On Integrity: Kayani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan a sovereign nation, will not tolerate attacks on integrity: Kayani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani on Sunday reaffirmed that Pakistan is a sovereign and independent nation that will never tolerate any aggression against its independence, dignity, or territorial integrity.

In a statement issued here, Bilal Kayani congratulated the nation and its leadership, emphasizing that the country has once again demonstrated its unity, resilience and strength in the face of external threats.

"The world has witnessed that our aspiration for peace must not be mistaken for weakness," he added.

Commenting on recent Indian aggression, Bilal Kayani said Pakistan was fortunate to have decisive leadership at a critical moment.

He paid tribute to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the broader political leadership whose guidance, he said, contributed significantly to Pakistan’s success.

He also extended special praise to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, noting that the nation proudly salutes their leadership and service.

Highlighting the role of the Pakistan Army, Bilal Kayani said General Asim Munir’s determination and bravery effectively neutralized the enemy’s aggression.

“Our armed forces demonstrated outstanding professionalism, courage and dedication, asserting clear superiority even in conventional warfare,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has emerged victorious — a success made possible by the grace of Almighty Allah and the unity of our people, which remains our greatest strength,” he added.

Bilal Kayani said the country's leadership, citizens and media each played historic roles in defending national interests. “As a nation, we had already overcome the psychological battle long before the first strike,” he remarked.

He reiterated that Pakistan, as a responsible state, stood firmly on the side of truth. “That moral clarity led to our triumph on military, diplomatic and ethical fronts — all by the will of Allah,” he added.

