UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan A Truly Welfare State In Line With The Vision Of Founding Fathers As Well As The Philosophy Of Madina State: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:04 PM

Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vision of founding fathers as well as the philosophy of Madina State: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the present government was striving to make Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vision of founding fathers as well as the philosophy of Madina State, the main principles of which were justice and humanity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan said the present government was striving to make Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vision of founding fathers as well as the philosophy of Madina State, the main principles of which were justice and humanity.

The government, he said, had allocated a huge amount of Rs 190 billion for the Ehsaas Programme under which efforts were being made to lift the poor and neglected segments of country for the first time.

The prime minister said 170 Panahgahs (shelter homes) had so far been established in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces so that the poor and homeless people got shelter and food for free.

"I have asked the patrolling police in Islamabad to check and take the poor people sleeping on footpaths and open areas during night hours, to the shelter homes," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned his yesterday's visit to a Utility Stores Corporation outlet in G-9 Markaz and said the government had allocated Rs 7 billion as subsidy for the provision of basic commodities to low income groups on cheaper rates through the Utility Stores.

He said the government had also launched Sehat Insaf Card (health insurance system) for the poor under which a family having the card was entitled to spend Rs 720,000 for medical treatment.

With 6 million people already benefitting from the facility, the government was committed to provide health insurance to all the poor families across the country.

Similarly, the prime minister said the government was opening "Langar" (free food points) for the poor and destitute near slums.

He also referred to the government's low housing scheme and said five million housing units would be constructed during the next four years, which, besides creating jobs, would stimulate economic growth by boosting 40 allied industries.

The prime minister said agricultural was another area, which was neglected in the past, and the present in cooperation with China was striving to boost the vital sector and double the productivity though the introduction of innovative technologies.

Earlier, Minister for Federal education and Professional Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, in their remarks, highlighted various aspects of the Hunarmand Pakistan programme and the government's efforts to equip the youth with modern technology and high skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Technology Poor Education Punjab China Visit Family All From Government Billion Million Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

21 minutes ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

21 minutes ago

Smuggling of diamonds prevented at Sharjah Airport

36 minutes ago

Borouge launches new recyclable packaging solution ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt confirms its fifth participation in Arab Wom ..

51 minutes ago

Seats for two federal colleges approved, others be ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.