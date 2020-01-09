Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vision of founding fathers as well as the philosophy of Madina State: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan said the present government was striving to make Pakistan a truly welfare state in line with the vision of founding fathers as well as the philosophy of Madina State, the main principles of which were justice and humanity.

The government, he said, had allocated a huge amount of Rs 190 billion for the Ehsaas Programme under which efforts were being made to lift the poor and neglected segments of country for the first time.

The prime minister said 170 Panahgahs (shelter homes) had so far been established in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces so that the poor and homeless people got shelter and food for free.

"I have asked the patrolling police in Islamabad to check and take the poor people sleeping on footpaths and open areas during night hours, to the shelter homes," he added.

The prime minister also mentioned his yesterday's visit to a Utility Stores Corporation outlet in G-9 Markaz and said the government had allocated Rs 7 billion as subsidy for the provision of basic commodities to low income groups on cheaper rates through the Utility Stores.

He said the government had also launched Sehat Insaf Card (health insurance system) for the poor under which a family having the card was entitled to spend Rs 720,000 for medical treatment.

With 6 million people already benefitting from the facility, the government was committed to provide health insurance to all the poor families across the country.

Similarly, the prime minister said the government was opening "Langar" (free food points) for the poor and destitute near slums.

He also referred to the government's low housing scheme and said five million housing units would be constructed during the next four years, which, besides creating jobs, would stimulate economic growth by boosting 40 allied industries.

The prime minister said agricultural was another area, which was neglected in the past, and the present in cooperation with China was striving to boost the vital sector and double the productivity though the introduction of innovative technologies.

Earlier, Minister for Federal education and Professional Education Shafqat Mehmood and Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, in their remarks, highlighted various aspects of the Hunarmand Pakistan programme and the government's efforts to equip the youth with modern technology and high skills.