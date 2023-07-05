Pakistan, a valuable partner of the USA: William K. Makaneole

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Consul General of the American Embassy in Lahore William K. Makaneole said that Pakistan was a valued partner of the USA and both governments have partnered on many issues.

He said this during his visit to the Government Post Graduate College, Attock here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and Principal College Professor Majid Bhatti welcomed the distinguished guest.

William said that the United States has a broad, deep, and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab province in the fields of education, economics, health, law, and beyond.

The US Consulate Lahore was looking forward to deepening and expanding these relationships in the coming years, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza on the occasion said that the US Counsel General's visit will further expand the diplomatic, commercial, mutual and cultural relations between the two countries.

He said that culture plays an important role in the mutual relations of countries which includes the country's formation, history, language, customs, music, arts, literature, architecture, food, clothing and other cultural factors.

"This cultural duality separates one country from another because of individuality, distinction and differentiation," he added.

William K. Makaneole visited various departments of the college on his arrival at the college.

The college, Principal gave a detailed briefing and highlighted the long history of the college.

Prof Majid Bhatti said that the region was rich in terms of Potohar culture while different nations have ruled in this region in different eras.

"Potohar is the name of the overall culture of different nations", he added.

Punjab Arts Council had set up stalls of artisans from all over the province like Paper Mache, truck art, stone carving, doll making, and beadwork on the occasion of the arrival of the American Consul General.

Assistant Director Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Suleman gave a briefing to the chief guest regarding the handicrafts of Punjab and also introduced the artisans to the chief guest.

The folk dance party gave a special performance on the arrival of the chief guest.

During the musical performance, William K. Makaneole was delighted by the performance of Sunny Prince.

The violin, guitar and desk performances were also well received by the audience.