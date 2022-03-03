Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan's permanent representative at United Nations Munir Akaram in his speech has urged for dialogue and de-escalation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution which demands Russia immediately withdraw from Ukraine, but Pakistan has abstained and has not taken part in voting against resolution.

New Zealand and Japan from the Asian side have led the condemnation but China, India and Pakistan have abstained. China, however, has said that the world has nothing to gain from a new Cold War. According to the reports, 35 countries have abstained from taking part in voting against resolution while just five countries including North Korea, Eritrea, Syria, Belarus and Russia have voted against it.

He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine, and said that Pakistan had hoped that diplomacy could avert military conflict,”.

He has said that, “we have since repeatedly stressed the need for de-escalation, renewed negotiations, sustained dialogue, and continuous diplomacy,”.