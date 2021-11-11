UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letter Continues Pakistan Diamond Jubilee Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 06:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The celebrations of Pakistan Diamond Jubilee under the auspices of Pakistan academy of Letter (PAL) continued and organized an impressive function titled 'The Impact of Iqbal on Pashto Literature' here in urdu Science board in connections with the birthday anniversary of Allama Mohammad Iqbal on Thursday.

Noted poet, writer and researche, Dr Yar Mohammad Maghmoom presided over the function while the renowned sufi scholarship of Urdu language, Iqbal Sikandar was chief guest while Pashto language poet Akram Umerzai was the guest of honour on occasion.

Literary persons from Pashto, Urdu and Hindko languages attended the function at large.

Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai read out a comprehensive research paper on the topic that was highly applauded by the participants of the function.

In his paper, Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai said that the literary persons of Pashto language had translated several Urdu and Persian books of Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

In their address, Professor Yar Mohammad Maghmoom and Iqbal Sikandar said that Allama Iqbal has no equal in his philosophy and in real sense was a true sincere of the Muslim ummah and wanted the see the revival of the glory of Muslims.

They said that Allama Iqbal gave awareness to the Muslims of Hind regarding independence that resulted in the blessing like independence.

The Assistant Resident Director PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nasrut said that challenges faced by the nation today could be battled only throwing the philosophy and speeches of Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

