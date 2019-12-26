Pakistan Academy Of Letters Arranges Programme Titled "Books Written On Quaid For Children"

In connection with the weekly activities of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday arranged a program titled "Books written on Quaid for Children"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :In connection with the weekly activities of birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday arranged a program titled "Books written on Quaid for Children".

Addressing on the occasion, intellectual and Professor Ahmed Hatib Sadique said we should follow the steps of our Quaid's vision about education for upbringing of our children. He said that Quaid had great affection for children adding that we should guide our children according to the speeches and Independence movement of Jinnah.

He said that there is need to work over the poems on Quaid-i-Azam written for children. Another professor Ahsan Hammid stressed for teaching our children about the freedom movement of Quaid-e-Azam and his leadership qualities. He said that Jinnah used to visit to Islamia schools of Balochistan to meet them and to guide them for future.He said Jinnah spent his energies towards its attainment adding that his efforts were appreciated and he was acknowledged by the Hindus themselves. In the end, music show was presented by children to pay homage to Jinnah and book fair was also arranged.