Pakistan Academy Of Letters Celebrates Quaid's Day In Enthusiastic Manner
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:51 PM
Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Wednesday organized special programs to mark 144th birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay tribute to the struggles of Quaid and to educate the youth about the Quaid's vision
He said that they will fail to further suppress the innocent Kashmiris as international community has started realizing the tensed situation in IoK.
He said that it is need of the hour to follow Quaid's political vision for Kashmir issue adding that on all national and international forum, we should talk about Kashmir's issue.Professor Jabar Mirza said that we must follow the Quaid's political strategy for Kashmir issue.He said that international community should take part in it to minimize the miseries of Kashmirs.Vice Chancellor Women University Alia Sohail said that women have always been part of Quaid's struggle adding that in the leadership of Fatima Jinnah, women took great part in freedom movement.She said that women role was exemplary and they also laid many sacrifices in Independence movement.
Later, tribute was paid to Quiad-e-azam in all languages in which scholars of different languages took part.