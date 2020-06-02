Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman condoles demise of Asif Farrukhi,Abid Shah

Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk Tuesday said that literary world was mourning the sad demise of Dr. Asif Farrukhi and Abid Shah Abid, as their services for Pakistani literature could never be forgotten

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Dr. Yousuf Khushk Tuesday said that literary world was mourning the sad demise of Dr. Asif Farrukhi and Abid Shah Abid, as their services for Pakistani literature could never be forgotten.The chairman said this in his condolence message on the sad demises of renowned urdu and English language writer, critic, editor and columnist Asif Farrukhi and Urdu and Pashto poet, writer and anchor Abid Shah Abid. He said that Abid Shah Abid was one of the important writers of Pashto and Urdu literature in Balochistan.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that Asif Farrukhi died due to a sudden heart attack in Karachi at the age of 61 and Abid Shah Abid died of a heart attack in Quetta at the age of 83.

He said that Asif Farrukhi had rendered valuable services in fiction, criticism, research, translation and column writing in Pakistani Urdu and English literature. He had translated, edited and compiled many books. He also wrote for newspapers.

His books "Aalam Ejad", "Aatish Fishan Par Khile Gulab", "Cheezen Aur Log", "Cheezon Ki Kahaniyan", "Chizon ki Kahaniyan", "Ism-e-Aazam Ki Talash" and "Mere Din Guzar Rahe Hain" were a valuable asset of Pakistani literature.

Chairman, PAL said that in addition to writing "Intezar Hussain: Saksiyat o Fan" for the PAL Series Makers of Pakistani literature, he also edited the Academy's English magazine "Pakistani Literature".

He said that he received the Prime Minister's Award for Literature in 1995. He was also awarded the "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz" in 2005 for his literary services. With his demise, Pakistani literature had lost an important writer.

He said that Abid Shah Abid's Urdu and Pashto writings were a reflection of Balochistan. He had a versatile personality. He hosted several literary and cultural programs on tv. He wrote the book "Pir Muhammad Kakar" for the PAL. His literary services will always be remembered.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.