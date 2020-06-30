(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk Thursday offered condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk Thursday offered condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

In his condolence message, he, on the behalf of PAL staffers, also expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of minister's mother.

Dr Yousuf Khushk and PAL staffers prayed for the forgiveness of Shafqat Mahmood's mother and patience for the bereaved family.