UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Academy Of Letters Chairman Offers Condolence On Sad Demise Of Minister's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters chairman offers condolence on sad demise of minister's mother

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk Thursday offered condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Chairman Dr Yousuf Kushk Thursday offered condolence on the sad demise of the mother of Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

In his condolence message, he, on the behalf of PAL staffers, also expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of minister's mother.

Dr Yousuf Khushk and PAL staffers prayed for the forgiveness of Shafqat Mahmood's mother and patience for the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Family Sad

Recent Stories

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

1 minute ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises regional interactive anti- ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer makes significant contribution to national ..

1 hour ago

Nature and wildlife thrive in Abu Dhabi amid ‘St ..

2 hours ago

Outgoing interior secretary calls on Prime Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.