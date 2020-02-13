Pakistan Academy of Letters named its new auditorium after Faiz on his 109th birthday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Thursday opened its new auditorium here named after great poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz on the occasion of his 109th birthday.

Inaugurated by Federal Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood, the ceremony was arranged to pay tribute to one of the greatest poet of this century.

Speaking at the occasion, the minister said writers and poets were intelligent and sensitive people of the society who create a sense of cohesion among the people especially youth.

He said the government was committed to flourish the scientific, literary, cultural and social institutions of the country.

"Naming the auditorium after Faiz Ahmad Faiz is the embodiment of appreciation of his services for urdu and art literature that he has rendered during his lifetime.

After Dr. Allama Iqbal, Faiz might be the only literary personality to have received such respect and fame from across the world", he added.

On the occasion, many literary personalities were present including Faiz's daughter Muneeza Hasmi, Saleema Hashmi, poet Iftikhar Arif and Director General PNCA Dr Fozia Wahab.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General, PNCA in her address, welcomed Mohammad Salman, Chairman, Pakistan Academy of Letters and paid tribute to Faiz's work.

Tajdar Mustafa Zaidi recited few of Faiz's poetic verses while singers Bano Rehmat and Farrukh Mehdi paid tribute through songs using Faiz's poetry.

The event was attended by many fans including officials of concerned departments such as Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and Inam Ullah Khan, Federal Secretary of national history and literary Heritage Division.