Pakistan Academy Of Letters Organizes Mehfil-e-Musalma

Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized "Mehfil-e-Musalma here at its Conference Hall, in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Thursday organized "Mehfil-e-Musalma here at its Conference Hall, in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

Professor Dr. Ihsan Akbar presided over the Mehfil-e-Musalma while Syed Nusrat Abbas was the chief guest on the occasion.

Eminent poets and scholars including Prof. Jalil Aali, Akhtar Shumar, Javed Ahmed, Rahat Sarhadi, Khurshid Rabbani, Safdar Wamiq, Hassan Abbas Raza, Khurram Khalique, Akhtar Raza Salimi, Dr. Farhat Abbas, Ziauddin Naeem, Rahman Hafeez, Nusrat Yar, Tanvir Haider, Syed Tabbassam Akhlaq, Dr.

Mazhar Iqbal, Abdul Qadir Tabah and others presented their salaams and poems on the occasion.

Earlier, Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid welcomed the poets and scholars in his opening remarks on the occasion.

The writers and scholars also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on the occasion and urged international community to take notice of curfew and atrocities on the innocent people of Kashmir.

