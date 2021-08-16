UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes online 'Mehfil-e-Musalma'

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized online 'Mehfil-e-Musalma' owing to the spirit of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Monday organized online 'Mehfil-e-Musalma' owing to the spirit of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Mehfil-e-Musalma presided over by Dr. Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore). Syed Farasat Rizvi (Karachi) was the chief guest while Dr. Sarwat Zahra (UAE) and Sabir Raza (UK) were the guests of honor, said a press release issued here.

Anjum Khaliq was the moderator of the event. The Academy organized the event in collaboration with the literary and cultural organization "Imkaan" Islamabad.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk welcomed the guests and said the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is luminary example for the whole humanity to follow.

He said the tragedy of Karbala made deep impacts on literature not only in urdu but also other National languages of Pakistan.

A number of famous poets presented their poetry in Mehfil-e-Musalma including Aziz Ijaz from Peshawar), Ali Arman UK, Narjis Afroz Zaidi (Karachi), Khurshid Rabbani from Dera Ismail Khan, Shabbir Hassan Lahore, Shamshir Haider Wah Cantt, Ijaz Nomani from Muzaffarabad, Farah Shah Sargodha, Aslam Sehar from Skardu, Zeeshan Mehdi from Skardu, Tahir Siddiqui Faisalabad, Dr. Ali Qanbar Quetta, Shehzad Baig from Faisalabad, Prof. Krian Singh Nankana Sahib, J. Prakash Morani from Hyderabad, Tariq Naeem, Wafa Chishti, Syed Abrar Hussain Bukhari, Nusrat Masood, Haider Farooq, Kashif Irfan, Tanveer Haider, Fakhra Noorin, Tahir Yaseen Tahir, Nasir Mangal.

They paid homage to Imam Hussain (R.A) in the Mehfil-e-Musalama.

