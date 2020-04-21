Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes Online National Iqbal Seminar

It is the time to understand Iqbal's thoughts and philosophy of inner-self as he known as strong opponent of feudalism and capitalism but we as nation big supporter of feudalism etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :It is the time to understand Iqbal's thoughts and philosophy of inner-self as he known as strong opponent of feudalism and capitalism but we as nation big supporter of feudalism etc. These views were expressed by Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, while presiding over the Online National Iqbal Seminar organized by Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) here on Tuesday. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik said that unfortunately we have forgotten Iqbal's thought and taken the wrong path and today we are facing problems. Iqbal presented the concept of Pakistan and a prosper society for whole Muslim ummah but our present society against the concept of Iqbal as we failed to build up the society as per thoughts of Iqbal, he said. He said Iqbal was against feudalism and capitalism but we are still imprisoned by these powers. Iqbal was strongly against autocracy and mulayat.

He said that we should not pay tribute to Iqbal with speeches but we have to implement his concept, practically and free the people from economic slavery. He added In 1930, Iqbal introduced the concept of Pakistan with composition, however, there were no signs of becoming Pakistan as a state at that time. We have to pledge that after today we will strictly follow Iqbal's thoughts and ideas then we can achieve the destinations for development, he stated.

Cheif guest Muneeb Iqbal said that Iqbal had a deep devotion and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Passion behind the thoughts and thinking of Iqbal was the Love of Prophet (Peace be upon him) and that same motivation was in his Poetry. Iqbal did everything he could for the Muslims of the world and the subcontinent.He said that he was worried about the Ummah, and he demanded a separate state. Allah made qbal's dream a destiny for millions of Muslims in the shape of Pakistan.

May Allah help us to follow Iqbal's thoughts and teachings, he stated. Chairman PAL Dr. Yousuf khushk said that Iqbal is a person who has many dimensions. Iqbal made great use of the knowledge of the East.There, he had a keen eye on Western studies. Iqbal is supporter of high human knowledgeable brotherhood. Iqbal's thoughts and poems are not only still fresh, but they have also the potential to support the needs of the hour,he stated.

Scholars of Iqbal from all over the county read-out their papers on different topics to highlight the thoughts and philosophy of our nationalpoet.

Scholars from Islamabad including Dr. Ehsan Akbar "Thought of Iqbal", Dr. Ayub Saber "Iqbal and Islamic Renaissance", Dr. Shahid Iqbal Kamran "Iqbal's Following: Modern Perspective", Hafeez Khan "Iqbal and Identity Crisis", Dr. Rashid Hameed "Iqbal's Naatia Ahang". Scholars from Punjab Dr. Anwar Ahmed "Contemporary Understanding of Iqbal's Contemplation ", Dr. Saadat Saeed "Iqbal and Concept of Freedom", Dr. Basira Anbarin "Iqbal's Wisdom": Some Glimpses", Dr. Amjad Tufail "Thoughts of Iqbal and Colonialism of 21st Century. Scholars from Sindh Niaz Panhwar "Understanding of Iqbal's Philosophy in the Present Era" Iqbal Sawani "Iqbal: A Successful Politician". Zebun Nisa Zibi "Topics and Theories of Iqbal's Poetry". Scholars from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Fakira Khan Faqiri "Iqbal's Concept of Movement & Action", Dr. Sattar Khan Lavaghri "Iqbal's Persian Poetry", Prof. Aamir Sohail "Iqbal and Hazara". A Scholar from Balochistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi "Iqbal's Philosophy", A scholar from Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Hassan Hassrat "Translation of Iqbal's poetry in Balti" Abdul Rauf Rafiqi "Iqbal's Thought" presented their articles. Dr. Saadia Tahir from Azad Kashmir moderated the seminar.