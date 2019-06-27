Pakistan academy of letters paid tribute to famous poet Dr Maqsood Jafri

Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) Thursday organized a literary ceremony to pay tribute to famous Kashmir based poet and columnist Professor Dr Maqsood Jaffery for his literary services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) Thursday organized a literary ceremony to pay tribute to famous Kashmir based poet and columnist Professor Dr Maqsood Jaffery for his literary services.

The ceremony was arranged under the theme of 'Ahl e Qalam se milye' (Meet the writers) where prominent personalities from literary circles shared their thoughts and feelings about Prof Dr Maqsood and acknowledged the services he rendered in literature especially poetry.

Speaking at the event, Dr Maqsood Jafri said that poetry was meant to come from one's conscious. "One can only make name in poetry once he or she starts thinking outside the box pointing the unjust in the society", he added.

He said all religions base on humanity and preach love and kindness.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General PAL Dr Rashid Hameed said Dr Jafri was an internationally recognized writer whose more than 30 books have been published in urdu, English and Kashmiri languages.

He said PAL will continue to arrange such eventful gatherings with different intellectuals and writers under the theme of "Meet a writer" as this was the 40th ceremony of the said theme.

He said the event was aimed to remember Dr Maqsood's meritorious services delivered in the field of literature for which he rightly deserved this recognition.