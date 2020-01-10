Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) performance for promotion of Pakistani literature during 2019

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has shown incredible performance by arranging a number of events for the promotion of Pakistani literature and literary activities during the past year 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has shown incredible performance by arranging a number of events for the promotion of Pakistani literature and literary activities during the past year 2019.

Over 500 books and journals have been published on Pakistani literature including mystic poetry translations from Pakistani literature and Encyclopedia of Pakistani Literature.

The PAL also published quarterly journal Adabiyat (urdu) and bi-annual Pakistani Literature (English) and monthly newsletter Academy (Urdu).

As part of it's efforts, PAL hold several seminars on the works of renowned authors and poets and references in memory of literary figures.

The PAL held seminars on sufi poets like Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah, Shah Hussain, Shah Latif Bhitayee, Sachal Sarmast, Khushal Khan Khattak, Rehman Baba, Jam Durrak, Mast Tawakli, Khawaja Fareed, Allama Iqbal,� Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Shaikh Ayaz, Gul Khan Naseer and� Mir Hamza Shanwari.

The academy had organized seminar on International Mother Tonge Day where senior writers, poets and scholars and general public participated in the events.��������������������������������������������������������������������� The PAL held National Literary Awards to encourage the production of creative works and to promote artistic excellence and recognition of meritorious works.

Kamal-e-Fun Award was also organized by the PAL for life time achievements of senior Pakistani writers and poets since 1997.

The academy also arranged anniversary functions, which were frequently attended by writers and general public.

In order to recognize the services of senior writers and poets, the PAL organized a programme� titled "Meet a written over a cup of tea" and a series of 09-programmes have been organized in honor of writers.

The PAL also organized Book Exhibitions and Book Festivals which were attended by all major publishers of Pakistan and general public.

For the welfare of writers community, the PAL arranged honorarium under which Rs 31,200 per month honoraria paid to indigent writers and poets and bereaved families of deceased writers, who are facing hardships or economic distress.������������������������������������������������� Under this scheme, 500-families were being benefited and during the period under reference, stipend was paid regularly.

Besides monthly stipends, the PAL assistance was also extended to ailing writers for medical treatment and to their bereaved families on the recommendations of local literary organizations.

Insurance scheme was also being provided by the PAL to writers and poets and it was planned to cover 2000 writers and poets in the first phase. While Over 700 writers have been covered under the scheme so far.

The PAL was maintaining a ten-room Writer's House on self-financed basis for providing accommodation to writers and scholars, visiting Islamabad from all over the country at nominal rates.