Pakistan Academy Of Letters (PAL) To Organize "Mehfil-e-Musalma" On Sept 5

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a "Mehfil-e-Musalma" on September 5, in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

"Mehfil-e-Musalma" will be held in the conference hall of PAL where eminent poets and scholars will present their salaams, said a press release issued here.

Professor Dr. Ihsan Akbar will preside over the�Mehfil-e-Musalma�while Syed Nusrat Abbas will be the chief guest.

Chairman PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid will also attend "Mehfil-e-Musalma".