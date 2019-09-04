UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Academy Of Letters (PAL) To Organize "Mehfil-e-Musalma" On Sept 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:12 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to organize

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a "Mehfil-e-Musalma" on September 5, in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a "Mehfil-e-Musalma" on September 5, in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram.

"Mehfil-e-Musalma" will be held in the conference hall of PAL where eminent poets and scholars will present their salaams, said a press release issued here.

Professor Dr. Ihsan Akbar will preside over the�Mehfil-e-Musalma�while Syed Nusrat Abbas will be the chief guest.

Chairman PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq and Director General PAL Dr. Rashid Hamid will also attend "Mehfil-e-Musalma".

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid September

Recent Stories

Commissioner advises citizens to adopt dengue prec ..

30 seconds ago

Pakistan urges world community to take steps to av ..

2 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) launches new part ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Agrees With India's H-Energy on L ..

5 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian moves towards US coast as seven k ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Executive to Announce Formal Withd ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.