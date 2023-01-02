Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold Mushaira for literature lovers

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Literary Organization Aniuman Urdu Waley organized a Mushaira for poetry lovers here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and Literary Organization Aniuman urdu Waley organized a Mushaira for poetry lovers here on Monday.

Renowned poet Anwar Masood presided over the session while prominent Urdu poets including Wasi Shah, Waheed Ahmad, Amar Iqbal, Ambreen Salahuddin, Sajjad Baloch, Ambareen Haseeb, Nilofar Afzal, and Rakib Mukhtar presented their poetry.

Talking to APP, the organizer of the event Asma Awais said that Anjuman Urduwale is an association of like-minded friends working under the supervision of nationally and internationally renowned writers and poets.

She said that the manifesto of the organization is to bring the youth of Pakistan closer to literature and to promote the Urdu language.

She said that for the promotion of literature, annual All-Pakistan and international mushairas, literary training sessions, and meetings are being organized.

A large number of writers, poets, and the public having a good taste in poetry attended the event.

\395