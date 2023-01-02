UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley Hold Mushaira For Literature Lovers

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Urdu Waley hold Mushaira for literature lovers

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Literary Organization Aniuman Urdu Waley organized a Mushaira for poetry lovers here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) and Literary Organization Aniuman urdu Waley organized a Mushaira for poetry lovers here on Monday.

Renowned poet Anwar Masood presided over the session while prominent Urdu poets including Wasi Shah, Waheed Ahmad, Amar Iqbal, Ambreen Salahuddin, Sajjad Baloch, Ambareen Haseeb, Nilofar Afzal, and Rakib Mukhtar presented their poetry.

Talking to APP, the organizer of the event Asma Awais said that Anjuman Urduwale is an association of like-minded friends working under the supervision of nationally and internationally renowned writers and poets.

She said that the manifesto of the organization is to bring the youth of Pakistan closer to literature and to promote the Urdu language.

She said that for the promotion of literature, annual All-Pakistan and international mushairas, literary training sessions, and meetings are being organized.

A large number of writers, poets, and the public having a good taste in poetry attended the event.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Anjuman Event Love

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf ..

President Dr Arif Alvi grieved over death of Yusuf Malik Gabol

1 minute ago
 Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected poli ..

Govt distributes Rs 250 mln in flood-affected polio workers:Minister for Nationa ..

1 minute ago
 PPP MNA assures to pursue water line project in 'S ..

PPP MNA assures to pursue water line project in 'SITE' area

1 minute ago
 Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

Scottish Premiership results on Monday:

2 minutes ago
 Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's econom ..

Energy crisis haunts KP, hinders Pakistan's economic, industrial growth

20 minutes ago
 Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in ..

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 160 bags seized in Multan

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.