Pakistan Academy Of Letters Publishes A Book "Peer Fazal Hussain Gujrati: Shakhsiat Aur Fun"

13 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:51 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday published a new book "Peer Fazal Hussain Gujrati : Shakhsiat aur Fun" of the series of Makers of Pakistani Literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Friday published a new book "Peer Fazal Hussain Gujrati : Shakhsiat aur Fun" of the series of Makers of Pakistani Literature.

Chairman PAL Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that Peer Fazal Hussain Gujraati was a distinctive poet of Punjabi language. "His critical approach to different genres of Punjabi literature and his understanding of Punjabi literature was considerable which can be benefitted out" he said.

He said that his Punjabi poetry is of great significance which marked its name in the history of Punjabi literature.� Syed Junaid Akhlaq said that this publication of PAL would be a significant document regarding the achievements and personality.

He stated that books produced under PAL's research project "Makers of Pakistani Literature" presents an introduction of literary services of recognized literary personalities of Pakistan.

This book is written by Irfan Ahmed Urfi, novelist, playwright and short story writer.

Irfan Ahmed Urfi is the grandson of Peer Fazal Hussain Gujraati as well as the custodian of his literary heritage who wrote this book with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The book is compiled by Dr. Munir Ahmed Saleech. This is the 140th volume of "Makers of Pakistani Literature" which length is 180 pages and Rs. 220/-.

This book is available in the market, PAL's book shop and PAL's regional offices.

