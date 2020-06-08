UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Distribute Wheel Chairs Among Physically Handicapped Writers

Mon 08th June 2020 | 02:44 PM

Pakistan Academy of letters to distribute Wheel Chairs among physically handicapped writers

Pakistan Academy of letters (PAL) has planned to distribute Wheel Chairs among all its writers and intellectuals in country who are physically handicapped

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) has planned to distribute Wheel Chairs among all its writers and intellectuals in country who are physically handicapped.

The PAL is making every effort to cooperate and facilitate all those associated with the language and literature field.

All writers and intellectuals who are physically handicapped are requested to submit their complete information by June 20 on the given email address mentioned below, an official told APP on Monday.

He said after completing all the formalities PAL will contact selected applicant by June 30.

He said that the PAL would be thankful for your cooperation as its working in the best interests of its well-wishers who are associated with it.

PAL is working for promotion of Pakistani Literature and for welfare of writers' community, he stated.

The official further said that there is very less number of wheel chairs available at PAL so this facility would be provided on first come first serve basis.

The candidates can send their applications (Format of which is available at PAL's website) on email address Islamabdpal@gmail.com as early as possible.

More Stories From Pakistan

