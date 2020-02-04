UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Hold Literary Kashmir Solidarity Function

Tue 04th February 2020

Pakistan Academy of Letters to hold literary Kashmir Solidarity function

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a special function of the literary person s in connections with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Old Bar Room Hall on February 06 (Thursday) at 4:00 P.M.

Professor Dr.Abbasin Yousafzai will preside over the function while Dr.

Shahida Sardar will be chief guest and Wakeel Zaman Khattak advocate as guest of honour respectively.

The key speakers of the function will be Professor Dr. Yasin Iqbal, Professor Qasim Mahmood Banvi and Professor Zaigum while Professor Nasir Ali Syed, Professor Hassam Hur, Gulzada Kausar and Nasim Sahar will readout their poetry.

