ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize a 3-day conference of Kid's literature from October 31 here at its academy's hall, said Doctor Sadia Kamal, a member.

The conference titled as "Bachu ka Adab, Mazi, Hal aur Mustaqbil" (Kid's literature in the contest of past, present and future), will be attended by eminent writers and scholars from all over the country, she added.