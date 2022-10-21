UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Organize 3 Days Kid's Literature Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters to organize 3 days kid's literature conference

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize a 3-day conference of Kid's literature from October 31 here at its academy's hall, said Doctor Sadia Kamal, a member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize a 3-day conference of Kid's literature from October 31 here at its academy's hall, said Doctor Sadia Kamal, a member.

The conference titled as "Bachu ka Adab, Mazi, Hal aur Mustaqbil" (Kid's literature in the contest of past, present and future), will be attended by eminent writers and scholars from all over the country, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Doctor October All From

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of T ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Mi ..

14 seconds ago
 DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

15 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of FIRs against ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of FIRs against PTI lawmakers

17 seconds ago
 Verdict against Imran in Toshakhana reference for ..

Verdict against Imran in Toshakhana reference for his 'lies' in filing annual re ..

18 seconds ago
 UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing San ..

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions on Haitian Criminal Gro ..

2 minutes ago
 Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mus ..

Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mushtaq Ghani

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.