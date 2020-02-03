Pakistan Academy Of Letters To Organize "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" Feb, 4

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a National program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" in connection with Kashmir Day on February, 4 and 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a National program titled "Izhar-e-Yakjehti Kashmir" in connection with Kashmir Day on February, 4 and 5.

The program was aimed to highlight the brutality of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

According to the official details, eminent poets will pay tributes to Kahsmiris. The Program will feature colorful performances based on National Anthem, patriotic and folk songs.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division and member the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir will be the chief guest.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik will preside over the program and Dr. Ehsan Akbar will be the guest of honor.