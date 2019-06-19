Pakistan Academy of Letters writers delegation calls on DG China Writers Association

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) 4-member writer and scholar delegation Tuesday called on Director General China Writers Association (CWA) in Beijing, China.

The 4-member writers' delegation comprising of Amjad Islam Amjad, Dr. Adal Soomro, Bushra Farrukh and Dr. Rashid Hameed, Director General Pakistan Academy of Letters was visiting Beijing, China these days on the invitation of China Writers Association (CWA), said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The visit is being organized under the Cultural Exchange Agreement between China and Pakistan.

During the meeting important matters and possible areas of cooperation was discussed such as signing of MoU, translation of literature on reciprocal basis were taken under consideration, upon which unanimously agreed by the parties.

Director General, PAL on behalf of PAL handed over PAL's Bi-annual Journal Pakistani Literature Special Issue Women Writers Vol-12-13 2007-8 for translation into Chinese language.

During the meeting, the participation of Pakistan in 2nd China South Asia Literature Forum which is going to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in October, 2019 has also been made sure.