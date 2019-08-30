UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Academy Of Letters, Writers, Poets, Intellectuals Observe 'Kashmir Hour'

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) along with the writers, poets, intellectuals and staff gathered in front of PAL's office to observe "Kashmir hour" on Friday.

The Pakistan national anthem and Kashmir anthem was also played on this occasion.

They expressed solidarity with occupied Kashmiri brothers/sisters as well as writers appealed the international community to pay heed toward the tyranny of Indian army while chanting different slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom.

Today we all are standing with our Kashmiris and our pen will always write in favour of Kashmir.

The crowds gathered at all regional offices of PAL to show solidarity with Kashmiris i.e. Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Multan.

