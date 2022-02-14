UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Accords Top Priority To Projects For Afghanistan: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan accorded top priority to business-to-business relationships and communication projects for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan accorded top priority to business-to-business relationships and communication projects for Afghanistan.

The prime minister, while chairing the fourth meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan here, said the government would fully facilitate expansion of ties with the neighbouring country.

Discussing the potential of Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, he said trade, healthcare and communication projects for Afghanistan were a priority.

He said Afghan students studying in Pakistani universities would be playing a vital role for development of Afghanistan and would continue to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Pakistan wanted a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, he said, adding the international community must help avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed that scholarships should continue for Afghan students and all necessary resources be made available.

He said Pakistan would support hospitals helped construct by it in Afghanistan as well as work to build greater road and rail connectivity with the neighbour.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf provided a detailed briefing to the Apex Committee regarding Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed relevant ministries to fast-track the projects and commitments announced for aid of the Afghan people.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Shoukat Fayaz Tarin, Fawad Ahmed, Shafqat Mehmood, Azam Khan Swati and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed; Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan, and senior civil and military officers.

