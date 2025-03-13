Open Menu

Pakistan Accuses India Of Jaffar Express Deadly Terrorists Attack

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:29 PM

Foreign Office says terrorists responsible for Jaffar Express attack had foreign connections, with traced calls indicating contact with Afghanistan during incident

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) Pakistan said that India is behind the terrorists’ activities and attack on the Jafar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

“Jaffar terrorists’ attack was planned by the terrorists operating from outside the country, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan while addressing a weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

Shafqat Ali Khan said that the terrorists responsible for the Jaffar Express attack had foreign connections, with traced calls indicating contact with Afghanistan during the incident.

He emphasized that Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by the elements operating from outside its borders and urged the Afghan government to take action against those responsible and cooperate with Pakistan.

He stated that the rescue operation following the Jafar Express attack has been completed. He added that diplomatic discussions are not made public but Pakistan has consistently shared the details of such incidents with Afghanistan.

The spokesperson mentioned that many friendly countries have condemned the Jaffar Express attack and that Pakistan continued its counterterrorism cooperation with several allies.

Pakistan denies blocking Torkham border, rejects allegations against USAID

Addressing reports that Pakistan is not reopening the Torkham border, Shafqat Ali Khan clarified that Pakistan wanted to keep it open. He accused Afghan authorities of attempting to construct a checkpoint inside Pakistan’s borders which Pakistan would not allow. He reaffirmed that Pakistan's priority is fostering friendly and close ties with Afghanistan.

Additionally, he dismissed the allegations that the USAID funds designated for the schools were being misused for terrorism and called them baseless.

No ban on Pakistanis entering US

Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan has noted reports about a potential US entry ban on Pakistani citizens but clarified that no official information has been received, and these are merely rumours.

Regarding KK Ahsan Wagan’s recent US visit, he clarified that Wagan was traveling privately and was not entitled to diplomatic privileges on a personal visa. After initial and secondary screening, he was allowed to proceed. The government is fully investigating the matter.

Pakistani prisoners in Spain

The FO spokesperson also revealed that four Pakistani detainees in Spain have been released on court orders. The government has requested consular access to the remaining prisoners but has yet to receive permission. Initially, the reports indicated 14 arrests and later revised to nine.

Providing details, the spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar participated in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, reaffirming Pakistan’s full support for Palestinians. Dar also held sideline meetings with the Palestinian Prime Minister, OIC Secretary-General and other officials including Turkey’s Foreign Minister.

Pakistan also strongly condemned Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Pakistan condemned India’s decision to declare two Kashmiri political organizations illegal. The spokesperson asked India to lift restrictions on Kashmiri political parties.

Khan highlighted that India banned the All Parties Hurriyat Conference-affiliated Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM) for five years. The AAC is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while JKIM was founded by Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari.

With this decision, the total number of banned Kashmiri political parties and organizations has reached 16. The spokesperson said such bans reflect India's repressive policies in Kashmir.

