Pakistan Accuses India Of Violating Ceasefire In Kashmir, Summons Deputy High Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan Accuses India of Violating Ceasefire in Kashmir, Summons Deputy High Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia over an alleged ceasefire violation by New Delhi on the Line of Control (LoC), which separates the Indian and Pakistani parts of the disputed Kashmir region.

"The Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Gaurav Ahluwalia today and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC)," the statement read.

According to the ministry, Indian forces opened fire in the Nekrun sector of the LoC on Tuesday, killing two civilians and seriously injuring three others.

India and Pakistan have held conflicting sovereignty claims over parts of Kashmir since gaining independence from the British Empire in 1947, and have already fought three times because of the dispute. Both countries are currently believed to be in possession of nuclear weapons.

Tensions escalated earlier in August when India announced that it was annulling the special status of its part of Kashmir and splitting it into two administrative units directly controlled by the Federal government. Islamabad reacted by significantly downsizing its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and pledged to protect its people in Kashmir.

