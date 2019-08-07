'Pakistan achieved after great sacrifices'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) ::Multan Arts Council (MAC) Director Sajjad Jahanian said on Tuesday that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers and workers of Pakistan Movement.

Addressing a speech ceremony titled "I and my Pakistan" jointly organized by MAC and district education authority, he stressed the need for hard work for the development and progress of the country.

DEO Secondary Riaz Khan said the motherland was blessed with all kinds of natural resources.

Chief guest Arshad Bukahri said that students were the asset of the future and they should work hard to contribute to the national development.

Student Areeba Ali of Central Jail school stood first in the speech competition while Darkhswan Mahmood of City College Multan secured second and Manahil Fatima of OPF School bagged third position. The winner participants were awarded shields.