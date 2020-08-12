Pakistan achieved after great sacrifices : Najma Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Former parliamentarian Dr Najma Afzal said Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make it a prosperous state of the world.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, she said:" We should celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and zest with renewal of pledge that we will materialize the dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan at all costs.

""In this connection, we should forge unity among our all ranks and work for the bettermentand welfare of the state," she added.