Pakistan Achieved After Great Sacrifices : Najma Afzal

Wed 12th August 2020

Pakistan achieved after great sacrifices : Najma Afzal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Former parliamentarian Dr Najma Afzal said Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted to make it a prosperous state of the world.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, she said:" We should celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal and zest with renewal of pledge that we will materialize the dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan at all costs.

""In this connection, we should forge unity among our all ranks and work for the bettermentand welfare of the state," she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

