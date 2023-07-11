Open Menu

Pakistan Achieved Many Milestones In Just 15 Months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Pakistan achieved many milestones in just 15 months: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had achieved many milestones, both internally and externally, in just 15 months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan had achieved many milestones, both internally and externally, in just 15 months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister, in a tweet, said the incumbent government saved country from default and restored the staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Besides improvement in Pakistan's ranking by 7 points in the global freedom index, the government also got the country out of the grey list of Financial Action Task Force, she added.

Moreover, she said, the international rating agency FITCH had also raised Pakistan's rating to CCC.

Now the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), she added, had acknowledged that there had been significant improvement in the human rights situation in Pakistan and it was further improving.

The UNHRC noted that Pakistan had expressed strong political commitment to improve human rights which was recognition of the steps taken by the present government in the right direction, she said.

Marriyum said the present government had taken measures to undo the four years of destruction caused by the previous regime. All false and baseless global propaganda against the country had now been buried forever, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Maryam Aurangzeb Financial Action Task Force All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

Mohammed bin Rashid visits SeaWorld Yas Island

3 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe V ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with King Felipe VI of Spain

3 minutes ago
 Security measures for Muharram reviewed

Security measures for Muharram reviewed

33 seconds ago
 Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law ..

Government leaving no stone unturned to avert law and order situation in Kurram

34 seconds ago
 US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Faili ..

US Charges Merrill Lynch, Parent Company For Failing Suspicious Activity Reports ..

45 seconds ago
 Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial ..

Kakakhel meets SAPM Ahmad Khan, discus provincial matters

46 seconds ago
China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural ..

China, Pakistan to speed up cooperation on natural disaster monitoring

48 seconds ago
 Full support being extended to elected LG represen ..

Full support being extended to elected LG representatives: Sindh Minister for Lo ..

49 seconds ago
 Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Medi ..

Hate Speech Being Promoted Globally by Social Media Amid Tensions - UN High Comm ..

53 seconds ago
 Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Ca ..

Passenger Plane Crashes After Landing at Somali Capital's Airport - Aviation Aut ..

6 minutes ago
 French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperati ..

French, Lithuanian Defense Firms Discuss Cooperation to Aid Ukraine - Reports

6 minutes ago
 PPP given proposal for holding elections on time a ..

PPP given proposal for holding elections on time after dissolving assemblies: Ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan