UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Achieved Through Sacrifices: Ch Zaheerud Din

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan achieved through sacrifices: Ch Zaheerud Din

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din Khan said on Wednesday that Independence Day was a day to renew pledge for making Pakistan modern welfare state.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty for the Muslims of subcontinent who want to lead their lives according to teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

He said, "Our forefathers have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of Pakistan. We should honor of this blessing and celebrate the 74th Independence Day with a pledge to promote peace, tranquility, love and brotherhood".

He said the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to celebrate 74th Independence Day and in this regard rallies, seminars and meetings would be organized to highlight the importance of independence.

"We all are duty bound to work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan by setting aside our personal and political differences", he asserted.

The PTI government was committed to make Pakistan corruption freeand for this purpose, people should support the government, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Independence Lead Muslim All Government Love

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.