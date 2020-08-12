Pakistan achieved through sacrifices: Ch Zaheerud Din

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheerud Din Khan said on Wednesday that Independence Day was a day to renew pledge for making Pakistan modern welfare state.

Talking to APP, he said that Pakistan was a great blessing of Allah Almighty for the Muslims of subcontinent who want to lead their lives according to teachings of Quran and Sunnah.

He said, "Our forefathers have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the cause of Pakistan. We should honor of this blessing and celebrate the 74th Independence Day with a pledge to promote peace, tranquility, love and brotherhood".

He said the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to celebrate 74th Independence Day and in this regard rallies, seminars and meetings would be organized to highlight the importance of independence.

"We all are duty bound to work for the development and prosperity of Pakistan by setting aside our personal and political differences", he asserted.

The PTI government was committed to make Pakistan corruption freeand for this purpose, people should support the government, he added.