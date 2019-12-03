UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Achieves Economic Stability: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Tue 03rd December 2019

Pakistan achieves economic stability: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that previous regimes had tricked the innocent nation as they burdened the country with massive foreign loans but incumbent government came closer to its economic targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that previous regimes had tricked the innocent nation as they burdened the country with massive foreign loans but incumbent government came closer to its economic targets.

Talking to a private news channel he said PM Imran Khan's tough decisions and public trust on him had paved the way for the country's economic progress towards a brighter future.

He stated opposition had tried to manipulate the struggle and scar the image of the government deliberately as it had been yelling over temporary inflation.

"The people of Pakistan are standing beside prime minister Imran Khan as he is the most loyal leader to make the country corruption free, the nation would see the good time soon," he vowed.

