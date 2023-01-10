Pakistan achieves historic success by receiving pledges over Rs 9 billion dollars: Faisal Kundi

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that Pakistan had achieved historic success in the Geneva Conference by receiving pledges worth Rs 9.7 billion dollars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday said that Pakistan had achieved historic success in the Geneva Conference by receiving pledges worth Rs 9.7 billion dollars.

"This was the result of effective diplomatic efforts of the Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto who in a very short span of time visited various countries and sensitized the international community about the post flood situation being faced by Pakistan", he said during a presser.

Flanked by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Media Coordinator, Nazir Dhoki during the news conference, the SAPM said the total pledges of 9.7 billion Dollars included 9.04 billion dollars, 570.50 million Euros and 36 million Pounds which is approximately PKR 2204 billion.

Faisal Kundi said that the funds acquired through pledges would be spent on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood affected areas and people across the country.

The way Bilawal Bhutto fought the case of Pakistan at international forums by visiting different countries and inviting United Nation Secretary General to Pakistan for creating awareness and sense of sympathy about the flood damages which reflected his diplomatic wisdom, he said.

He said that still water had not receded from many of the flood affected parts of the country including Sindh, Balochistan, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and South Punjab. "The country needs serious efforts and financial help for the complete rehabilitation of infrastructure and agriculture sector of the country", he added.

Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf propaganda against Bilawal Bhutto visits, Faisal Kundi said that all the political parties should support the efforts of foreign minister for this national cause keeping aside the political differences.

He also criticized PTI for ruining diplomatic relations with the foreign countries and said that the incumbent government was eager to rebuild ties with the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, UAE and others who have extended their support in difficult times.

Talking about the climate change repercussions being faced by Pakistan and other countries, Faisal Kundi emphasized on engaging national and international community to fight the challenge of climate change which was caused by various reasons including illegal deforestation.

About the Benazir Kafalat disbursements under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), he said the first tranche of Rs 55 billion had been released to the designated banks and retailers for around 7.7 million families.

While a separate amount of Rs 12 billion is being released for the children of Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries under Benazir education Stipend.

These stipends were being disbursed without any deduction and if a person demands any kind of deduction or fee for payment, the beneficiaries should immediately report to BISP, he said and assured that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in case of any illegal deduction by any means.

Faisal Kundi said that the BISP was closely working with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to re-include the Benazir Kafalat beneficiaries who were exited without any verification during the PTI tenure.

He said that the preparation for the launch of BISP dynamic survey had been finalized and would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto soon.

The flood hit people having less poverty score will also be included in the BISP through resurvey, he said.

Talking about the recent wheat crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Kundi criticized PTI Chairman for not playing any role in resolving the crisis.

He said that Imran Khan was hiding in the Zaman Park and not asking chief ministers of his own governed provinces of Punjab and KP to redress the wheat crisis which he termed as criminal negligence.

To a question, Faisal Kundi said that Imran Khan should be made accountable for the public amount of Rs 15 billion which were collected for flood relief activities through telethon.

Responding to another question, he said 70 billion rupees had been disbursed among the flood hit families through adopting a transparent procedure.